Clarksville nonprofit Select Your Crown giving away free wigs to people suffering from hair loss

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville nonprofit is preparing to give away hundreds of free wigs to women and children battling hair loss from cancer treatment and alopecia.

Select Your Crown is accepting submissions for this year's recipients. Click here to nominate someone for a free wig.

The sixth annual event is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. at Milk and Honey Farms, 207 Honey Trail, Chapmansboro, TN 37035. Click here for full event details.

The event can make a huge difference for women and children struggling with hair loss.

Volunteers are also needed to help with the event.

Whether you're fighting hair loss, love someone who is, or simply want to make a difference in your community — Select Your Crown's story is one you won't want to miss.

Watch our full report in the video player above to see how this Clarksville nonprofit is changing lives one wig at a time. Have a personal connection to hair loss or a story to share? Reach out directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.