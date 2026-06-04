Clarksville: Northbound lanes shut down after injury crash on Fort Campbell Blvd.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a crash with injuries that happened Thursday evening on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Dover Road.

Police said the crash occurred around 5:13 p.m. One person was flown to Nashville by AirEvac helicopter for medical treatment.

At this time, all northbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard are shut down. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared and reopened.

The condition of the other people involved in the crash was not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information has been released.