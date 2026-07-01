Clarksville police arrest suspect in machete robbery at EZ Market

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect is in custody after police say an EZ Market clerk was attacked with a machete during a robbery Tuesday night.
The Clarksville Police Department identified the suspect as 23-year-old Aaron Boodoosingh of Clarksville. He is charged with especially aggravated robbery, and his bond has been set at $150,000.
Officers responded to the EZ Market at 1801 E. Boy Scout Road around 10:18 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a stabbing.
When they arrived, officers found the store clerk with multiple lacerations.
Investigators say Boodoosingh used a machete during the robbery, causing multiple cuts to the clerk.
Police said officers worked through the night to identify both the suspect and the vehicle involved. Around 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, officers located Boodoosingh at his home and arrested him without incident.
The store clerk remains hospitalized but is in stable condition. Police said the injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing, and police said additional charges could be filed.
Anyone with information or video related to the robbery is asked to contact Detective Lockerman at 931-648-0656, ext. 5299.
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