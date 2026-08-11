Clarksville police highlight mental health crisis resources after 1,300 calls this year

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police are highlighting mental health resources available in the community after responding to more than 1,300 mental health-related calls so far this year.

The Clarksville Police Department said 822 of those calls involved people who were threatening or attempting suicide.

The department said it works with community partners including Centerstone and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, to connect people experiencing a crisis with care and support.

CPD currently has 70 Crisis Intervention Team-trained officers. Those officers receive specialized training to recognize mental health crises, de-escalate situations and help connect people with resources.

The department shared one example from July 17, when Officer Greyson Perry responded to a report of a young man in crisis on the Meriwether Road overpass above Interstate 24.

Police said Perry remained calm, knelt beside the man, listened to him and reminded him that his life mattered. The man eventually agreed to voluntarily go to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Clarksville police are also reminding people of several resources available during a mental health crisis.

Anyone in immediate danger should call 911 and tell the dispatcher that the situation involves a mental health crisis. CPD said a Crisis Intervention Team-trained officer will be sent when one is available.

People experiencing suicidal thoughts or other emotional distress can also call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. The service connects callers with trained crisis counselors 24 hours a day.

The Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line is also available at 855-274-7471, according to CPD.

Centerstone’s Crisis Stabilization Unit at 812 Greenwood Avenue in Clarksville provides immediate, in-person care for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

CPD said sometimes helping someone begins with listening, showing compassion and reminding them that they are not alone.

