Clarksville police searching for missing 3-year-old boy

The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a missing 3-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday morning near Aurelia Lynn Drive.

Police said Tyler Hall was reported missing around 11:30 a.m.

Tyler is described as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 3.5 to 4 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dinosaur T-shirt, gray socks and light green shorts.

According to police, officers are conducting an extensive search of the neighborhood and nearby wooded areas while also reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone who sees Tyler or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.