Clarksville police seeking ID theft suspect after $28K stolen

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an identity theft and fraud investigation.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the case stems from June 6, when a victim reported that approximately $28,000 had been withdrawn from a bank account through three separate fraudulent transactions.

During the investigation, detectives obtained surveillance video showing a suspect making one of the withdrawals. Police described the individual as a white male wearing a ball cap, a light blue long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants.

Clarksville Police Department

Investigators said the suspect used fraudulent identification to access the victim's account and withdraw funds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Alquzqeeni at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5366.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online through P3 Tips. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.