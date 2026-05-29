Clarksville senior center director fired ahead of city takeover

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Only weeks before the Ajax Turner Senior Center in Clarksville is set to be turned over to the city, board members voted to fire the executive director.

Rita Allsop has publicly opposed the planned takeover, including in an interview with Hannah McDonald.

She’s been urging city council members to step in and stop the Parks and Recreation Department from taking over operations at the center.

Hannah's been told the senior citizens board is divided over the transition, which Mayor Joe Pitts says is necessary because of health and safety concerns.

The executive director's firing has affected operations at the adult daycare program at the senior center because the license is under her name. All other programming at the center is continuing.

Board members have started meeting weekly to discuss plans to vacate the building by June 30.