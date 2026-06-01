Clarksville sets July timeline for senior center takeover

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville officials on Monday released new details and dates for the city’s planned takeover of the Ajax Turner Senior Citizens Center, including a July 20 grand reopening under Parks & Recreation management.

NewsChannel 5’s Hannah McDonald has been reporting on the city’s plans to take over the center and how members, staff and community leaders have reacted to the decision.

Last month, Hannah reported that the nonprofit operating the center had until June 30 to vacate the building it has used since 1998, while board members and seniors questioned whether the transition was being rushed.

Under the timeline announced Monday, Parks & Recreation will officially assume responsibility for the facility, operations and programming on July 1, pending City Council approval.

City officials said the center, located at 953 Clark St., will then temporarily close while Parks & Recreation staff clean the building, replace furniture and equipment as needed and train employees ahead of a planned reopening celebration on July 20.

“This is an exciting time for us, as we get ready to re-open our city’s Senior Citizens Center featuring extensive improvements in management, facilities, services, and programming,” Parks & Recreation Director Jennifer Letourneau said in a news release.

The city said hiring for positions at the center is already underway, and employees will officially transition on July 1.

Mayor Pitts said the city plans to keep the Ajax Turner name and preserve existing programming while adding new activities and services.

“We are not eliminating the Senior Citizen Center, despite what has been widely assumed and stated,” Pitts said.

Hannah found the city cited concerns about staffing turnover, cleanliness and safety issues at the facility. She also obtained a city safety audit documenting potential OSHA violations after a March inspection.

The takeover has sparked backlash from some longtime members and leaders connected to the nonprofit board overseeing the center.

Last week, the board voted to fire Executive Director Rita Allsop, who had publicly opposed the city’s plans. The firing affected operations at the center’s adult daycare program because the license was under Allsop’s name.

City officials said Parks & Recreation’s management of the center will align with Tennessee’s goals for expanding services for older adults and said members will continue to be consulted about future programming and services.