14-year-old bicyclist flown to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 14-year-old bicyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital Tuesday afternoon after being hit by an SUV in Clarksville.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Black Oak Circle, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police said the child, who was not wearing a helmet, was injured and flown by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The extent of the child's injuries and their current condition are unknown.

Investigators with the Clarksville Police Department's Fatal Accident Crash Team are investigating the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.