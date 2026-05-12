Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeMontgomery County

Actions

Clarksville VA Clinic to host Veterans Resource Expo May 20

Clarksville VA Clinic
Clarksville VA Clinic
Clarksville VA Clinic
Clarksville VA Clinic
Posted

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host its annual Clarksville Veterans Resource Expo later this month at the Clarksville VA Clinic.

The free event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the clinic located at 782 Weatherly Drive in Clarksville.

Veterans, family members and caregivers will be able to learn more about programs offered through the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and connect with community partners, including the Clarksville Vet Center.

Local Veteran advocacy groups and Veteran-owned businesses will also be on site to meet with attendees and provide resources and information.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

South Nashville entrepreneur overcomes hardships and reunites with NC5 mentor

You never know what impact you can have on others — Patsy Montesinos brings us that reminder with a story featuring some very familiar faces. Enjoy this story and go vote for Shante!

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.