Clarksville VA Clinic to host Veterans Resource Expo May 20

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host its annual Clarksville Veterans Resource Expo later this month at the Clarksville VA Clinic.

The free event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the clinic located at 782 Weatherly Drive in Clarksville.

Veterans, family members and caregivers will be able to learn more about programs offered through the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and connect with community partners, including the Clarksville Vet Center.

Local Veteran advocacy groups and Veteran-owned businesses will also be on site to meet with attendees and provide resources and information.