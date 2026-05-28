Clarksville's Billy Dunlop, Robert Clark parks to close June 1-5 for Scout event

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Billy Dunlop Park and Robert Clark Park will temporarily close from June 1-5 for a Scout event, according to Clarksville Parks & Recreation.

The parks are scheduled to reopen at dawn on June 6.

Officials said Blueway access points in the area will also be closed during the event. Fishermen, canoers and kayakers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternative launch points.