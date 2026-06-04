Crime Stoppers tip leads to homicide suspect's arrest in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police said tips received through Crime Stoppers helped investigators locate a homicide suspect wanted in Kentucky.

According to police, CPD’s Intelligence Unit recently received several tips through Clarksville Crime Stoppers indicating that Avery Bates, who was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Oak Grove, Kentucky, was staying at a residence on Faye Drive.

Clarksville Police Department Avery Bates

Police said the information was reviewed by the Intelligence Unit and shared with the U.S. Marshals Service. Through coordinated efforts, Bates was taken into custody Wednesday without incident.

“This case is a strong reminder of how important community tips can be,” the department said in a release. “Information provided through Crime Stoppers can directly assist investigations and help law enforcement safely apprehend dangerous individuals.”

The department said anonymous tips can be submitted to Clarksville Crime Stoppers by calling (931) 645-8477 or online at P3tips.com/591.

Police said Bates was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Wednesday afternoon and is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.