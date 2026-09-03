Driver charged nearly 10 months after deadly I-24 crash sent Jeep into Red River

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly 10 months after a crash sent a Jeep off I-24 and into the Red River in Clarksville, one of the drivers is now facing charges.

James Centers has been charged with several offenses, including vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

The crash happened in November 2025 near the Rossview Road exit. Authorities say Centers was driving along I-24 when his vehicle collided with a Jeep Wrangler driven by 52-year-old Michael Atzert.

Both vehicles went off the roadway. Centers’ vehicle came to a stop near the woods, while Atzert’s Jeep continued down an embankment and into the river.

Atzert was on his way to work as a helicopter pilot for Air Evac, an emergency air ambulance service.

Centers is scheduled to be arraigned next week.