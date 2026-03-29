Father rescues students after Kenwood Middle School bus crash leaves two dead

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two children died and dozens were injured after a Kenwood Middle School bus collided head-on with a dump truck in Carroll County Friday afternoon.

The students, part of the Kenwood Middle Greenpower teams, were on their way to a competition to race an electric car they spent all year building. The field trip was supposed to be an opportunity to bond and make core memories together.

"Our team is so close to it because this is an all-year class," Lani Lugo said.

14-year-old Lani Lugo was on board the bus when the crash happened. Her father, Xaviel Lugo, was following behind the bus with his dash camera rolling. He captured the moment the bus drifted over the double line and hit the dump truck.

"There was a slight curve that was coming and the bus driver didn’t navigate it right, and instead of turning just went straight," Xaviel said.

Before the collision, the students were enjoying the field trip.

"People are cracking jokes. I was near the back," Lani said.

"I hear a boom, everything’s shaking and I open my eyes and I look out the window and all I see is the woods," she said.

Xaviel and his wife were the first people on the scene and immediately began helping pull children to safety.

"Just the screams. The screams were just horrific, horrific. As soon as that thing happened and the bus went into the embankment, you hear the most screaming," Xaviel said.

"I wasn’t seeing [Lani] yet so I’m still taking kids out. I was like, 'I have to focus. Gotta get them out,'" he said.

Inside the bus, panic set in among the students.

"I just remembered the people at the back exit saying, 'We can’t get the exit open.' People yelling at everyone saying, 'Calm down' or people yelling, screaming, crying," Lani said.

From the emergency exit, Xaviel pulled his daughter into his arms. She was battered and bruised, but breathing.

"It was like a weight was lifted. And I really wanted to just go and be like, 'Are you OK, baby? Are you OK? What’s broken? What's hurt?' but I knew there were other kids that I also had to get out. And I know any other parent would have done the same thing," Xaviel said.

Lani was transported from the scene by helicopter.

"All I remember from the helicopter, 'This is so scary. Oh my gosh, my head hurts. My head hurts so bad,'" Lani said.

"I was like, 'There’s no way I’m gonna wake up right,'" she said.

The family is sharing their story to let the community know what happened and to help prevent a similar tragedy.

"I don’t wanna rush to blame anyone because this is ultimately an accident, but this could’ve been avoided," Lani said.

"Their life was just starting," Xaviel said.

"We have two families that don’t have their loved ones. I can’t imagine what they’re going through, 'cause thinking about [how] that could’ve been my daughter, is devastating," Xaviel said.

He offered advice to the families and children impacted by the crash.

"If you have to cry, cry. If you have to talk to your parents, talk."

A growing memorial of flowers and stuffed animals now sits at Kenwood Middle School as the community remembers the two young lives lost.

Clarksville-Montgomery Director of Schools Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder visited hospitals Friday night to check on students and families. She said she was overwhelmed by the compassion and selflessness she saw.

Luna-Vedder is inviting everyone to wear black and gold on Monday, March 30 to show support for the Kenwood community. She is also asking each school in the district to have a time and place for reflection and hope.

Kenwood Middle School Principal Dr. Karen Miller said counselors will be available Monday for anyone needing to talk for as long as needed.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.