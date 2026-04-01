Five-car crash with injuries shuts down I-24 WB near Exit 1 in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A five-car crash with injuries has shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near Exit 1, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police said the wreck happened around 5:50 p.m. All westbound lanes, including the onramp, are closed.

The extent of injuries has not been released.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will lead the investigation. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes until the roadway reopens.