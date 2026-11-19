CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Clarksville police officer faces up to life in federal prison after being convicted of kidnapping his former girlfriend, holding her at gunpoint and threatening to kill her while her young child slept nearby.

Alan James Greenman, 39, was found guilty Nov. 4 of kidnapping, stalking, altering records in a federal investigation and publishing intimate images of an adult, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

According to evidence presented at trial, Greenman was on duty and wearing his police uniform on Aug. 20, 2025, when he followed his former girlfriend into her apartment complex and entered her townhouse.

Before entering, he logged out of the police dispatch system and turned off his body camera.

Once inside, Greenman accused the woman of infidelity, destroyed her cellphone and repeatedly prevented her from leaving. When she attempted to escape, he threw her onto a bed and struck her multiple times in the head.

Prosecutors said Greenman then pointed his department-issued firearm at the woman and threatened to kill her. Her young child was asleep in an adjacent room during the attack. She eventually escaped with her child.

Greenman's patrol vehicle automatically began recording when he drew his weapon, capturing a phone conversation with his father in which he admitted he had "attacked her multiple times" and "pulled a gun on her." He later manually deactivated the recording.

After leaving the townhouse, Greenman changed out of his uniform, armed himself with a personal firearm and took an Uber back to the woman's home while she was away.

Clarksville police officers conducting a welfare check later found him hiding beneath clothing inside her closet with a loaded firearm.

"This defendant held a woman captive in her own home, threatened her life with a firearm, and subjected her to a terrifying ordeal while her young child slept nearby," U.S. Attorney Braden H. Boucek said.

Greenman faces up to life in prison for kidnapping, along with additional potential prison time for the other convictions.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2027. He remains in federal custody pending sentencing.