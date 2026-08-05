Freedom Elementary School opens in Clarksville, welcoming 850 students to new building

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Freedom Elementary School opens in Clarksville for the first day of school Wednesday, welcoming 850 students to a $45 million building

Around 850 students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System began the school year inside a brand new building.

Freedom Elementary School, located at 1776 Wallace Boulevard in north Clarksville near Fort Campbell Military Base, opened its doors for the first time Wednesday morning, welcoming students in Pre-K through 5th grade.

The new building spans 104,081 square feet and cost $45 million to construct.

Freedom Elementary is the 26th elementary school in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. To help ease the anxiety of students attending a new school, the district hired teachers from the feeder schools, Barkers Mill, Ringgold, and West Creek Elementary, so students would see familiar faces from their previous schools.

Are you a parent, student, or teacher at Freedom Elementary School? We want to hear about your first-day experience. Watch our full report for an inside look at Clarksville's newest school, and share your story by reaching out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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