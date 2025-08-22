Have you seen her? Clarksville Police are looking for this missing 22-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating 22-year-old Annwest Taybior.

She was reported missing by her mother on August 21 and was last seen on August 19 at around 10 a.m. on Strawberry Alley.

She's 5’2” tall, approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing a white sundress with black flowers.

If anyone sees Annwest or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Detective LaJoie at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5744.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.