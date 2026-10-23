I-24 East shut down at Exit 11 in Clarksville after crash with injuries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Interstate 24 East is completely shut down at Exit 11 in Clarksville after a crash with injuries Friday afternoon.

The Clarksville Police Department said officers responded to the crash around 2:02 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Police said motorists should find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

Police said there is also a vehicle fire near mile marker 1 on I-24 East. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.