I-24 East shut down at Exit 11 in Clarksville after crash with injuries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Interstate 24 East is completely shut down at Exit 11 in Clarksville after a crash with injuries Friday afternoon.
The Clarksville Police Department said officers responded to the crash around 2:02 p.m.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Police said motorists should find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.
The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.
Police said there is also a vehicle fire near mile marker 1 on I-24 East. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle.
No other information was immediately available.
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September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
- Rhori Johnston