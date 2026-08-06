Judge temporarily blocks Clarksville from evicting Ajax Turner 50+ Center

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A judge has temporarily blocked Clarksville from evicting the Ajax Turner 50+ Center from its longtime home.

Chancellor Kimberly Lund’s order prevents the city, Mayor Joe Pitts and four former board members from locking out the nonprofit, removing its property or acting on a disputed July 16 vote to surrender the building and the center’s assets.

The court also recognized the board led by Chair Jimmy Parker and Vice Chair Jill Turner Crow as authorized to operate the center, including accessing its bank accounts, paying bills and working with state regulators.

The ruling comes after the center sued the city, Pitts and the former board members, alleging Clarksville’s planned takeover relied on an invalid vote and closed-door decisions.

As NewsChannel 5 previously reported, the dispute centers on the building at 953 Clark Street, where the nonprofit serves about 1,400 older adults. The court found the property is recorded as belonging to Montgomery County, the center’s rent is current and Clarksville had not obtained a court order allowing it to take possession.

The temporary restraining order took effect immediately. A hearing on a longer-lasting injunction is scheduled for Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.

Two former board members are accused of violating the restraining order by contacting the city's center bank.