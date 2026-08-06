Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsStateTennesseeMontgomery County

Actions

Judge temporarily blocks Clarksville from evicting Ajax Turner 50+ Center

Clarksville Ajax Turner 50+ Center
NewsChannel 5
Clarksville Ajax Turner 50+ Center
Posted
and last updated

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A judge has temporarily blocked Clarksville from evicting the Ajax Turner 50+ Center from its longtime home.

Chancellor Kimberly Lund’s order prevents the city, Mayor Joe Pitts and four former board members from locking out the nonprofit, removing its property or acting on a disputed July 16 vote to surrender the building and the center’s assets.

The court also recognized the board led by Chair Jimmy Parker and Vice Chair Jill Turner Crow as authorized to operate the center, including accessing its bank accounts, paying bills and working with state regulators.

The ruling comes after the center sued the city, Pitts and the former board members, alleging Clarksville’s planned takeover relied on an invalid vote and closed-door decisions.

As NewsChannel 5 previously reported, the dispute centers on the building at 953 Clark Street, where the nonprofit serves about 1,400 older adults. The court found the property is recorded as belonging to Montgomery County, the center’s rent is current and Clarksville had not obtained a court order allowing it to take possession.

The temporary restraining order took effect immediately. A hearing on a longer-lasting injunction is scheduled for Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.

Two former board members are accused of violating the restraining order by contacting the city's center bank.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Nashville officer talks man off bridge in body cam video

Kelsey Gibbs brings us a powerful story of humanity, compassion, and love in action while showing us the hard and lifesaving work our officers do daily. Nashville is lucky to have people like Lt. Hotz wearing the badge.

- Carrie Sharp

Get the news you need from the station you trust.

Get the news you need from the station you trust.