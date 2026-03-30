Kenwood Middle School parent launches fundraiser to help families impacted by school bus crash

Two Kenwood Middle School students died and many others were injured Friday afternoon when their school bus collided head-on with a dump truck in Carroll County.

The students and staff were traveling to a competition in Jackson to race an electric car they spent all year building.

Authorities have not officially released the names of the two children who died.

A memorial continues to grow at Kenwood Middle School as the community shows support for the families affected.

"It's definitely grown, which is amazing," said Christine Simpson, mother of an eighth grade student at Kenwood Middle School.

"It gives people a place to mourn, this is where it started at, this is where their friendships started at," Simpson said.

Simpson recently launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the students and staff involved in the crash.

She said she contacted the Clarksville Montgomery County Education Foundation to help distribute the funds.

The idea is the funds can be used for folks impacted by the crash to cover a variety of expenses people incur while their family member is recovering.

"Their medical bills for one, we all know those can be astronomical," Simpson said. "Remember that they are not local here, they're either in Nashville or Memphis, so parents are having to stay overnight in hotels or sleep next to their child in the hospital.”

Simpson said her daughter was not involved in the crash, but her daughter’s friends were.

"My daughter wasn't on my bus, but her friends were, and so that affects all of us," Simpson said. "I think every parent out there is thinking this could be my child.”

School leaders said counselors will be available on campus Monday, as students return, for anyone who needs to talk.

We are aware that GoFundMe’s have been set up specifically for both of the children who died in the crash.

Once their name’s are officially released, we will link to those in this article.

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