Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeMontgomery County

Actions

Madison Street shut down at Sonic for Clarksville fire

IMG_0110.jpeg
Clarksville Police Department
IMG_0110.jpeg
Posted

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Madison Street is shut down in both directions at 1805 Madison Street following a structure fire at a Sonic restaurant.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. after smoke was seen coming from inside the building’s walls. Clarksville Fire Rescue crews responded and ran fire hoses across Madison Street. The roadway is shut down in both directions.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway reopens. Further details about the fire were not immediately available.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.