Madison Street shut down at Sonic for Clarksville fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Madison Street is shut down in both directions at 1805 Madison Street following a structure fire at a Sonic restaurant.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. after smoke was seen coming from inside the building’s walls. Clarksville Fire Rescue crews responded and ran fire hoses across Madison Street. The roadway is shut down in both directions.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway reopens. Further details about the fire were not immediately available.