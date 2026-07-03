Man arrested in Tenn. K-9 use-of-force incident dies in custody, TBI investigating

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man arrested during a June 29 Clarksville police use-of-force incident has died while in custody. The TBI is investigating the death, and the officer involved remains on administrative leave.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating an in-custody death that happened early Friday morning at the Montgomery County Jail. The agency confirmed to NewsChannel 5 that the man who died was Darius Chappell.

"We can confirm that we are investigating an in-custody death at the Montgomery County Jail that occurred early this morning," the sheriff's office said. "Additional details will be provided later as our investigation continues. No other information is available at this time."

Chappell was arrested June 29 outside the Dutch Bros. on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Video of the arrest shared with NewsChannel 5, which has circulated widely on social media, appears to show several officers trying to arrest Chappell. At the beginning of the encounter, he is on the ground before getting to his feet and appearing to struggle with officers as they try to take him into custody. A Taser appears to be deployed before an officer releases a police K-9.

The dog appears to bite Chappell as officers continue trying to restrain him. Chappell can be heard screaming in pain while a bystander repeatedly yells for officers to get the dog off him.

About a minute later, an officer physically pulls the K-9 away. As the dog is being removed, it appears to briefly bite or snap at the officer's leg. Officers then continue taking Chappell into custody. He appears to struggle to stay on his feet.

Following the incident, and before Chappell died in custody, the Clarksville Police Department said it opened an internal investigation into the K-9 deployment.

"The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending completion of an internal investigation in accordance with departmental policy," the department said. "No additional information is available for release at this time."

Court records show Chappell had recently been charged with domestic assault before his June 29 arrest.

District Attorney Robert Nash said the TBI will take over the investigation in Chappell's death.

"I am aware of, and saddened by, the death of Mr. Chappell," Nash said. "The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will conduct the investigation from this point forward. I cannot comment about the details of the pending investigation at this time."