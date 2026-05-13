Montgomery County Courts Complex closed Thursday after courthouse shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple Montgomery County government buildings will remain closed Thursday as authorities continue investigating Wednesday’s shooting outside the Montgomery County Courthouse.

County officials announced the Historic Courthouse at 1 Millennium Plaza, the County Courthouse at 2 Millennium Plaza and the Montgomery County Annex Building at 121 S. Third Street, will all be closed on May 14 due to the active investigation.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area while investigators continue their work, saying access to the facilities will remain restricted.

The closure follows a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside the Montgomery County Courthouse involving Dalton Eatherly, a livestreamer known online as “Chud the Builder.” Authorities said two men were injured in the confrontation and taken to hospitals for treatment. Eatherly is in police custody as the investigation continues.

Montgomery County officials said online county services remain available through the government’s website.