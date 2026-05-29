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Motorcycle crash shuts down northbound MLK Pkwy in Clarksville

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WTVF
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CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is currently investigating a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near Rufus Johnson Road.

Police said the crash happened around 6:24 p.m.

At this time, the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, also known as the 76 Connector, are completely shut down between Madison Street and Rufus Johnson Road while FACT investigators process the scene.

Authorities said injuries were reported, but no additional information about those involved or the extent of injuries has been released.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway reopens.

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