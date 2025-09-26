Nashville Kats arena football team are permanently moving to Clarksville, becoming the city's first pro team

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Kats arena football team is making Clarksville their permanent home in 2026 after a successful "Keep the Kats" campaign generated more than 500 season ticket deposits from local fans.

The Arena Football One team tested the waters in Clarksville earlier this spring by hosting a few home games at the F&M Bank Arena. Both games sold out, prompting team ownership to explore whether the community would support a permanent move.

After those playoff games, the Kats offered this proposition to Clarksville residents — get enough people to sign up for season tickets, and we'll consider a permanent move. The overwhelming response from more than 500 people putting down deposits sealed the deal for the relocation.

The Nashville Kats name has a long history in arena football, with three different iterations of teams using the moniker dating back to the late 1990s. Team leadership says the Nashville name will remain in 2026 despite the new location, but they plan to consider new name suggestions from the Clarksville community after that.

The move represents a win for Montgomery County's goal of bringing more events and professional sports to the F&M Bank Arena. More events means more people, and more people mean more business for local establishments.

Ken Shipley, co-owner of Red River Clay, located along historic Franklin Street in downtown Clarksville, sees the opportunity as a boost for foot traffic in the area. "50% of it is foot traffic. So just folks walking down the street," Shipley said. "Just the fact that more people will be on the street and passing by."

Shipley is already thinking about ways to capitalize on the increased activity. "If we become a little more creative and draw them in by whatever techniques we can, it'll be a big help for sure," Shipley said.

Austin Peay State University students are also excited about having more entertainment options close to campus. "I love to see a lot of things happening in the community, like specifically, downtown," Kiera Thompson, an APSU student, said.

The Kats organization is committed to the Clarksville community beyond just relocating, including exploring opportunities to offer ownership stakes to local community members.

