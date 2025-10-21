New dementia care program in Clarksville emphasizes support for caregivers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many people may find themselves in the "sandwich generation" — you have children to take care of, but you may have your parents to take care of too.

That's especially difficult for those who may have loved ones with dementia. Thankfully, thanks to a new nonprofit in Clarksville, a new program is helping both caregivers and their loved ones.

Faithful Friends Dementia Care has launched at Real Life Church in Clarksville, providing an engaging environment for people with mild to moderate dementia twice a week.

The program allows caregivers to take a much-needed break while their loved ones participate in thoughtfully designed activities.

"A lot of the caregivers are working age people, and so they're having to work, balance that, hire sitters at home that cost — it's very expensive to have sitters at home," said McClain Maiolo, director of Faithful Friends Dementia Care.

Maiolo founded the organization after working as a nurse practitioner in geriatrics for six years. She recognized the need for affordable, quality care that could help families navigate this challenging journey.

"Hopefully people can stay at home longer and they can have help and support along their journey," Maiolo said.

The program operates every Tuesday and Thursday, offering more than just a safe space.

Activities Director Courtney McGinnis leads engaging exercises like balloon volleyball using pool noodles, which serves multiple therapeutic purposes.

"This is helping with mobility, it's helping with their cognitive skills," McGinnis said.

The activities are carefully chosen, including music from earlier decades that resonates with participants. Volunteers of all ages help create an atmosphere focused on joy and connection.

"You can still have joy with dementia. Because of Jesus, you can still have joy," Maiolo said.

Under Tennessee law, these respite care programs can only operate for four hours a day with just 15 patients at a time. Maiolo hopes other churches in Clarksville may be willing to host similiar programs to help meet the need in their community.

If you'd like to learn more about the program, enroll a "friend," volunteer or donate to support the non-profit organization, you can visit their website.

For families outside the Clarksville area, the Sunny Day Club offers similar services with several locations in Davidson and Williamson counties. Sunny Day was created by the congregation at Brentwood United Methodist Church back in 1994, originally named the Sunshine Club.

In addition to the location at Brentwood United Methodist, there are also clubs that meet at West End United Methodist Church in Nashville, Bellevue Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Nashville (Call 615-249-8582) and Harpeth Hills Church of Christ in Brentwood.

