Northeast Middle School lockdown lifted after reported firearm; no weapon found

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lockdown at Northeast Middle School was lifted Friday after authorities investigated a report of a firearm following a fight between two students.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the physical altercation happened in a gymnasium locker room. After the fight, a bystander told a school administrator they had seen a firearm, prompting the administrator to initiate a lockdown as a precaution.

School resource officers and investigators began identifying and interviewing student witnesses and searching for the reported weapon.

Authorities said no additional reports of a firearm being seen have been received and no weapon has been found.

School resource officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident with assistance from the Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

The school is no longer on a hold, and classes have resumed.