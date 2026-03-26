Robert Agee killing: Clarksville police seek public’s help

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing homicide investigation tied to a December shooting.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on Greenwood Avenue on Dec. 29, 2025, where they found a man lying in the grass with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as 39-year-old Robert Agee, died from his injuries.

Investigators are urging anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or online at P3tips.com/591.

Anyone with information or video footage can also contact Detective DeJesus at 931-648-0656, ext. 5290.