Rollover crash shuts down Trenton Road in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A rollover crash has shut down part of Trenton Road in Clarksville Monday afternoon.

Clarksville Police said officers responded to the crash at Trenton Road and Marla Circle around 4:30 p.m.

The roadway is completely shut down as crews work to clear the scene, and police said the crash is causing heavy traffic congestion. Motorists are being asked to find an alternate route.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.