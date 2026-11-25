CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The district attorney serving the Clarksville area says he will not pursue criminal charges after a noose was found hanging from a tree on Austin Peay State University's campus last week.

In a statement Wednesday, Nov. 25, District Attorney General Robert J. Nash said he reviewed evidence collected by campus police and determined the incident did not violate Tennessee criminal law.

"I have determined that Title 39 does not contain a statute classifying this specific conduct as a criminal violation warranting prosecution," Nash said.

The announcement comes after Austin Peay officials said a student came forward to campus police following the discovery of the noose near Harvill Hall on Friday, Nov. 20.

Campus police previously determined the act was "not motivated by racial hatred."

Earlier Wednesday, the university said the case had been referred to the district attorney's office and its student conduct process. Officials also said there was no longer a threat to campus safety stemming from the incident.

"Acts of racism or violence have no place on our campus," university President Mike Licari said in a statement. "We stand with those who have felt fear and harm, and answer the calls to action and accountability."

The university said counseling services will be available to students returning from Thanksgiving break. Anyone who has experienced discrimination or harassment on campus can contact its Office of Institutional Culture at 931-221-7267.