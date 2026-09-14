TBI investigating officer-involved shooting after gunfire exchanged in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An armed man was shot during an exchange of gunfire with Clarksville police Monday morning, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Officers responded to Fairview Lane around 10:56 a.m. for a domestic disturbance in progress. Police said the caller reported her adult son was outside with a firearm and had already fired the weapon.

When officers encountered the man, police said gunfire was exchanged between him and officers.

The man was struck and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Clarksville for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

No officers were injured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office were notified and will investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.