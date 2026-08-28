Tenn. man accused of using fraudulent card to buy $2.5K Pokémon card arrested

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man suspected of a fraudulent purchase of a $2.5k Pokémon card in Clarksville was arrested in Orange Beach, Alabama after he was connected to similar credit card fraud investigations.

Andrew Taylor Brown was recently arrested along with three other individuals.

According to police, Brown purchased a Charizard X EX card from Guild Vault Games using a fraudulent credit card in July. The charge initially appeared to go through, but was later rejected after a chargeback was processed which negated the transaction.

Investigators n Alabama recovered a large amount of suspected stolen goods, but did not locate the Charizard card.

Clarksville Police will be taking charges in connection with the Pokémon theft.