Traffic stops surge at Austin Peay, prompting increased campus enforcement to keep pedestrians safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On a sunny afternoon, Austin Peay State University students are taking advantage of the weather — but also navigating one of the busiest stretches of campus, where both drivers and pedestrians compete for space.

“Right now, the weather is so nice. We love to get outside as much as we can when the weather is like this,” Senior Caitlyn Harville said.

That increase in foot traffic is happening alongside a rise in dangerous driving behaviors, according to campus police.

Senior Autumn Mullen said she’s noticed drivers not slowing down near crosswalks.

“Over here people just want to drive really fast by, and they don’t stop for the most part. So, we have to make sure we’re aware when we are crossing the street,” Mullen said.

Both she and Harville say they remain cautious, especially in areas where signage may not require a full stop.

“They have the yield signs but not stop signs,” Harville said.

Police at Austin Peay State University said traffic violations and stops have surged 88% this year compared to last, prompting a stronger enforcement presence across campus.

Assistant Chief of Police Chris Jones said failure to yield is a major concern — and one of the fastest-growing violations.

“The leading cause is failure to yield, and it’s up 133% from last year,” Jones said.

Police said they are focusing enforcement efforts in high-traffic areas, including the intersection of College Street and Eighth Street, where officers have seen speeding between traffic lights.

“You got three or four red lights that they race in between, and the speed limit is only 30 miles an hour because it’s a high pedestrian area,” Jones said.

The increased enforcement is something students said makes a difference.

“I’ll still be aware and pay attention, but at least I don’t feel like I have to always be super hyper-aware,” Mullen said.

Even with the added police presence, both students and officers say safety ultimately comes down to awareness on both sides.

“Some people will cross the road even when there’s no pedestrian walk, so you always have to be mindful of that as the driver,” Harville said.

Jones added that not every traffic stop results in a citation. In many cases, officers issue warnings in an effort to correct behavior before it leads to a crash.

University officials said the enforcement initiative is being conducted independently from the Clarksville Police Department, though they maintain a strong working relationship and will continue collaborating with local law enforcement as needed.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy