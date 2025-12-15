Two major manufacturing expansions bring nearly 1,500 jobs to Tennessee

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Montgomery County is experiencing unprecedented industrial growth this week with two major manufacturing announcements that will bring nearly 1,500 new jobs and billions in investment to the area.

The expansions include a new T.RAD facility, a Japanese automotive parts manufacturer, and Korea Zinc's acquisition and expansion of the existing Nyrstar zinc plant. Combined, these projects represent a significant economic boost for the region.

T.RAD Plant to Create Nearly 1,000 Jobs

T.RAD, which supplies parts to major automotive companies, will build a new manufacturing plant near Dunlop and Rollow Lanes. The facility will create almost 1,000 new jobs for the area. Josh Ward, Vice President of Industrial Development for the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Board, said the county has added 1,500 jobs in December alone.

"Their customers include Honda, Toyota, Kawasaki, Suzuki" Ward said. "We’re just excited to recruit a quality company like T.RAD."

Korea Zinc Invests $6.6 Billion in Zinc Plant Expansion

The second major announcement involves Korea Zinc's $6.6 billion investment to acquire the current Nyrstar Zinc Plant, which has operated in the area for decades. "They will acquire the business, the real estate, all of the assets and then construct a whole new operation," Ward said.

Korea Zinc will retain the current 300 employees and hire an additional 420 workers. The expanded facility will produce more than just zinc. "They're going to be producing gold, copper, lead, gallium, germanium. It's a whole variety of rare earth materials at the Clarksville plant," Ward said.

According to the IDB, the new positions will offer competitive wages ranging from $86,000 to $196,000 annually, approximately $10,000 above the county average household income.

It marks the largest manufacturing investment in Tennessee history.

Fort Campbell Provides Skilled Workforce

Ward attributes much of Montgomery County's appeal to manufacturers to its proximity to Fort Campbell, which provides a steady stream of skilled workers.

"If you think about 350 transitioning soldiers every month, that is a workforce engine for Clarksville-Montgomery County. Right now, we keep about 36% of transitioning military. We hope to move that number to 40% by 2030. And the way we do that is to bring in higher paying jobs," Ward said.

Infrastructure Concerns Accompany Growth

While celebrating the economic development, local officials acknowledge the challenges that come with rapid growth. Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said conversations are underway about infrastructure needs. "So we're going to be having conversations with [state and federal officials] about what does that mean for our infrastructure," Golden said.

Golden hopes state legislators can help secure funding for necessary improvements. "A lot of our bottlenecks are the state roads, so we're going to need some help getting those to the finish line," Golden said.

Proceeds from the T.RAD land sale will fund storm water improvements designed to prevent future flooding. "Get water all the way to the river, where it needs to be," Golden said.

Shift in Development Focus

Despite the excitement surrounding these announcements, Golden believes it's time to pause manufacturing recruitment and focus on other types of development. "We talked to them about I think we're good for a while, and really shifting that focus more to looking at commercial, high end retail and more of those quality of life things for our residents," Golden said.

Ward partially agreed but noted the Industrial Development Board still has land available for development.

"The Industrial Development Board still has 600 acres of publicly owned property, so for the right project, we may still submit on it," Ward said.

Future Growth Projections

The recent announcements are just the beginning of Montgomery County's industrial expansion. The Industrial Board anticipates adding 6,000 additional manufacturing jobs by 2030 through planned expansions at companies already operating in the area, like Hankook, LG Chem, CUPE and Dongwha Electrolyte.

Ward summed up the county's current situation simply: "Clarksville's booming — that's an understatement."

