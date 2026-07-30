Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeNorth Nashville

Actions

An Evening in River North block party celebrates one of Nashville's newest neighborhoods

The free public event runs from 5–8 p.m. along Bowline Avenue and features live music, food trucks, local vendors, and giveaways
A free block party is celebrating one of Nashville's newest neighborhoods Thursday, July 30. Here's what to expect at An Evening in River North.
An Evening in River North block party hits north Nashville
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A free public block party is coming to one of Nashville's newest neighborhoods tonight.

An Evening in River North will take place from 5–8 p.m. along Bowline Avenue in north Nashville, just across the river from downtown, and is meant to celebrate the changes coming to the River North neighborhood.

The event will feature live music, food and drinks, giveaways, and local pop-up vendors. Nashville favorites Retro Sno and Wacamole will serve as food truck partners for the evening.

Attendees who RSVP and are present at the event will be entered for a chance to win Titans tickets.

Businesses joining in on the event include Prickly Pear Coffee Co., Clean Your Dirty Face, Muse Paintbar, BodyRok, and more.

For more information and to RSVP, visit the event page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Tenn. seniors make a splash on a giant slip-and-slide

A slip-and-slide for seniors?! Who knew it could stir laughter and tears. Photojournalist Angie Dones captures a story filled with so much joy and one that will tug at your heartstrings.

- Carrie Sharp

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.