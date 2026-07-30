An Evening in River North block party celebrates one of Nashville's newest neighborhoods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A free public block party is coming to one of Nashville's newest neighborhoods tonight.

An Evening in River North will take place from 5–8 p.m. along Bowline Avenue in north Nashville, just across the river from downtown, and is meant to celebrate the changes coming to the River North neighborhood.

The event will feature live music, food and drinks, giveaways, and local pop-up vendors. Nashville favorites Retro Sno and Wacamole will serve as food truck partners for the evening.

Attendees who RSVP and are present at the event will be entered for a chance to win Titans tickets.

Businesses joining in on the event include Prickly Pear Coffee Co., Clean Your Dirty Face, Muse Paintbar, BodyRok, and more.

For more information and to RSVP, visit the event page.

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