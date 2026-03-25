Baxter man arrested and charged in the death of an 83-year-old man

BAXTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Baxter man has been taken arrested in connection to the death of 83-year-old Teddy D. Turner.

Turner was found dead inside his home in the 2200 block of Upper Hilham Road in Livingston on March 23.

Authorities gathered evidence that indicated Mullins was the person responsible for his death.

He has been charged with Felony Murder.

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