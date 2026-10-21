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TEMA assisting Overton County after natural gas line explosion

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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Posted

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is assisting Overton County following a natural gas line explosion Wednesday.

TEMA said it was responding at the request of the local emergency management agency as officials continue gathering information about the incident.

The gas line has been shut off, according to TEMA.

A precautionary evacuation order was issued by the Overton County Emergency Management Agency but has since been canceled.

TEMA has deployed a district coordinator to help support the county and coordinate any unmet needs as response efforts continue.

Residents are being asked to continue following instructions from local officials.

Additional information about the explosion was not immediately available.

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