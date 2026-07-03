Caregiver accused of neglecting, exploiting 84-year-old Putnam County man

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Putnam County man is accused of neglecting and financially exploiting his 84-year-old grandfather while serving as his caregiver.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Adult Protective Services contacted Detective Josie Garrett on April 13, 2026, about allegations of elder neglect and financial exploitation involving Brandon McBroom.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office Brandon McBroom

Detective Garrett and Adult Protective Services responded to the victim's home, where they found the man living in what investigators described as extremely poor conditions.

The sheriff's office said the victim had not been bathed in weeks, was experiencing shortness of breath and was unable to answer basic questions. Investigators also found non-functioning bathrooms, caved-in flooring, trash and dirt throughout the home, and very little food inside the residence.

The victim was taken by EMS to receive medical treatment. Investigators said he was suffering from severe malnutrition, which had led to multiple additional medical complications. Authorities determined the victim's nutritional needs had not been adequately met by his caregiver.

The investigation also uncovered evidence of alleged financial exploitation.

According to investigators, between January and March 2026, the victim overdrew his bank account multiple times and did not receive checks that had been mailed to his home. A review of bank records allegedly showed McBroom transferred about $4,460.50 from the victim's account into his own through 30 separate transactions. Investigators also said two of the victim's checks were deposited into McBroom's personal account.

McBroom was arrested June 30 and charged with aggravated neglect of an elderly adult, theft of property and financial exploitation of an elderly adult.

He is being held on a $143,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10, 2026.

The sheriff's office said the victim is now living in a safe place and receiving proper care.

"Our elderly citizens deserve dignity, compassion, and protection," Sheriff Eddie Farris said in a statement. "I appreciate the work of Detective Garrett and Adult Protective Services for ensuring this victim is now safe and receiving the care he deserves. If you suspect an elderly person is being abused, neglected, or financially exploited, I encourage you to report it immediately."