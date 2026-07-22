Find your story in Cookeville: New mural celebrates city's growth

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cookeville, Tennessee is growing — and a new mural in the heart of the city is inviting people to be part of that story.

Artist Katie Tyler painted the mural on the side of the Cookeville History Museum. Tyler lives in the Sparta area, just a short distance from Cookeville, and originally moved to the region from upstate New York. Situated about halfway between Knoxville and Nashville, she chose to call the Upper Cumberland home — and kept painting.

"This is something that I want everybody to feel like home and stand in front of and take a picture," Tyler said.

The mural's message — "Find Your Story in Cookeville" — is more than a slogan. Tyler describes it as an invitation, reflecting a city that is growing while holding onto its local character.

"Just show that Cookeville, you know is, starting to become a bigger city but still feels very local here," Tyler said.

The work also celebrates the 250th birthday of the United States, weaving together Cookeville's history with its present and future. Historic buildings are depicted in the mural, with their names included so viewers can identify them — including the local courthouse, which has since been significantly renovated.

"They wanted to really show Cookeville not just now, but the history of where they were before – that's why you have a few buildings in here and we put the names on it so people understood what they are because one of them was completely re-done like the courthouse," Tyler said.

Since moving to the area, Tyler said her artwork has sparked meaningful connections with the community.

"A lot. I've actually met a few people that we've had full on, hour-long conversations," Tyler said.

Whether someone is passing through on the way to Nashville or the mountains, or considering making Cookeville home, Tyler hopes the mural does more than catch the eye.

"Yeah, yeah. And that's exactly what we're kinda hoping for. People would take the time to stop, take a picture in front of it and even visit," Tyler said.

Several photos have already been shared online. The mural is at 40 E Broad Street.