Homicide investigation underway on Phy Road in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Deputies and investigators are working an active homicide scene in the area of Phy Road, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and limited details are available as crews continue to process the scene.

Sheriff Eddie Farris said the department is using all available resources to determine what happened.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation, and our Deputies and Investigators are working diligently to determine the facts of what occurred,” Farris said. “We take incidents like this very seriously, and I can assure the public we are using every resource possible to investigate this case.”

Officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.