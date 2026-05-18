Overturned semi closes Baxter Road in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Baxter Road is closed between Ditty Road and Academy after an overturned semi truck crash Monday morning, according to Putnam County 911.

Officials said the closure is expected to last for most of the day as crews work to clear the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No additional information about injuries or what caused the crash was immediately released.