Overturned semi closes Baxter Road in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Baxter Road is closed between Ditty Road and Academy after an overturned semi truck crash Monday morning, according to Putnam County 911.
Officials said the closure is expected to last for most of the day as crews work to clear the scene.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
No additional information about injuries or what caused the crash was immediately released.
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Here’s a story offering a great example of how a common cause, and a little creativity, can “intersect” to improve quality of life. Our South Nashville reporter Patsy Montesinos shares how some neighbors decided to take action, following the tragic death of a 77-year-old in a hit-and-run along Antioch Pike earlier this year. See how they used “tactical urbanism” to make the area a little safer for all.
- Rhori Johnston