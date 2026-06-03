Putnam County deputy arrested for DUI after crash in Jackson County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on a DUI charge after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a release Wednesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the Tennessee Highway Patrol notified the agency on June 2 that Deputy Chase Carter had been involved in a crash while operating his personal vehicle under the influence.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chase Carter

THP arrested Carter and charged him with driving under the influence, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said Carter has been placed on leave following the arrest.

“Although I am thankful no one was harmed in the car accident, I am saddened by the behavior of Deputy Carter,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said in a statement. “Deputy Carter contributed to this office during his time as a Corrections and Patrol Deputy.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Carter started as a corrections deputy on May 12, 2023, and became a patrol deputy on May 2, 2025.