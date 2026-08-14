Battle of the Badge raises over $9,000 for Greenbrier officer battling brain tumor

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (Smokey Barn News) — A community fundraiser benefiting Greenbrier Police Officer Matthew Hillis has raised more than $9,000 to assist with his medical expenses as he continues treatment following the discovery of a brain tumor.

The Battle of the Badge Tournament brought together sponsors, participants, community supporters and area agencies to raise money for Hillis and his family.

As Smokey Barn News previously reported, Hillis was involved in an on-duty motor vehicle crash. According to the Greenbrier Police Department, medical evaluations following the crash determined that Hillis had suffered a seizure caused by a previously unknown brain tumor discovered after the collision.

Officials said Hillis faces an extensive course of medical treatment in the weeks and months ahead.

Following the tournament, organizers announced that more than $9,000 had been raised toward Hillis’ medical expenses and expressed their appreciation to everyone who helped make the event successful.

The event was apparently successful in another way as well. Following encouragement from participating agencies, organizers have decided to make the Battle of the Badge an annual event.

Going forward, organizers hope to use the tournament to continue giving back to the community, with proceeds supporting Christmas programs and events that provide gifts and holiday assistance to children throughout Robertson County.

Hillis has been a certified Tennessee law enforcement officer since 2023 and has served with the Greenbrier Police Department since 2025. Prior to entering law enforcement, Hillis served in the United States Army.

Greenbrier Police Chief Buster Locklayer also praised Coopertown Police Chief Tyler Haley for his work organizing the event. “Chief Haley did a bang-up job doing all the logistics and stuff,” Locklayer told Smokey Barn News. “They did a real good job and made me proud to be a part of it.”

… and we know what you’re thinking... Who won the whole tournament? It was the Greenbrier Fire Department!

Smokey Barn News