Beloved RiverGate Skate Center security guard dies days after motorcycle crash

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (Smokey Barn News) — The motorcyclist critically injured in a crash near the RiverGate Skate Center earlier this month has died.

Perry Kelso Foxx, 54, passed away on June 21, several days after a motorcycle crash on Wren Road near the RiverGate Skate Center in Madison.

The crash occurred Tuesday evening, June 16, at approximately 9:00 p.m. At the time, officials reported that the motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Goodlettsville Police Department.

According to information provided to Smokey Barn News, Foxx suffered significant injuries in the crash and remained hospitalized for several days. Family and friends had been encouraged by reports that his condition was improving. However, Smokey Barn News was later informed that he developed an infection, and his condition deteriorated. He passed away on June 21.

News of Foxx’s passing was shared Tuesday evening at the RiverGate Skate Center, where he worked as a security guard and was well known among the skating community. During adult skate night, many patrons reflected on his friendly personality, sense of humor, and the positive impact he had on those around him.

Foxx was a familiar face at the rink and was remembered by many as someone who could make people feel welcome with a smile, a joke, or a kind word. His passing was the subject of many conversations throughout the evening as skaters shared memories and expressed condolences.

According to friend Richard Perona, who worked alongside Foxx at the RiverGate Skate Center, family was always at the center of Perry’s life.

Perona said Foxx loved to travel and often shared stories about trips he had taken across the country, including visits to Las Vegas, Phoenix, West Virginia, Atlanta, and other destinations. He enjoyed talking about his wife, children, grandchildren, and business ventures, which were never far from his mind.

Foxx also operated a barbecue catering business, using a large smoker to prepare food for festivals, special events, and private gatherings. Perona recalled that Foxx would often bring leftover food from catering events for coworkers to enjoy.

“He wanted me to try his cooking,” Perona said. “It was damn good.”

Outside of work, Foxx enjoyed motorcycles and took pride in maintaining and improving his vehicles. According to Perona, Foxx worked security at the skating center largely so he could spoil his grandchildren.

Perona described Foxx as a man with a big heart who was deeply devoted to his family. When he wasn’t working security or catering an event, he was often spending time with loved ones or helping them with errands and day-to-day needs.

“We would stop by and visit each other while the other was working, even if it was only for a few minutes,” Perona said. “The man had a huge heart and a tough shell.”

Public viewing for Perry Kelso Foxx will be held Friday, June 26, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, located at 706 Monroe Street in Nashville.

Family visitation will be held Saturday, June 27, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., with funeral services immediately following at Smith Funeral Chapel.

Smokey Barn News extends its condolences to the family, friends, and many members of the skating community mourning his loss.

For Perry’s full online obituary and guestbook, CLICK HERE.