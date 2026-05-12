Captured: Fugitive wanted in child exploitation case captured in Canada

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (Smokey Barn News) — The Greenbrier Police Department announced that fugitive Logan Woodard Kelley has been located and taken into custody in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, following what officials described as an extensive investigation involving local, federal, and international law enforcement agencies.

Kelley, who was wanted out of Robertson County, Tennessee, is currently being held in Canada pending extradition proceedings back to the United States, where he is expected to answer to multiple pending felony charges.

As Smokey Barn News previously reported, Kelley was wanted on charges including fourteen counts of Aggravated Statutory Rape, fifteen counts of Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and ten counts of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor after allegedly failing to appear in court and evading law enforcement.

Authorities previously warned that Kelley may have been armed and described him as a significant risk.

According to Greenbrier Police Chief Buster Locklayer, the arrest was made possible through coordinated efforts involving the United States Marshals Service, the Winnipeg Police Service, and the Canadian Border Services Agency.

Officials stated the case demonstrates the importance of cooperation between agencies and serves as a reminder that crossing international borders will not prevent law enforcement from pursuing fugitives.

“The investigation was led by Detective Joseph Chelini, Deputy Chief Curt Allen and Detective

Adam Tate, whose continued efforts and coordination with partnering agencies were instrumental in

locating Kelley,” Chief Locklayer said.

All charges are allegations, and Kelley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.