Community laundry program that offers free wash days is running low on donations

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Being able to walk into another room in your home to do laundry is a luxury that is often taken for granted.

For many, laundromats are the only option, and finding enough money for that can be a challenge.

Inside Sister’s Coin Laundry in Springfield, there is more happening than just washing and drying. Once a month, Charlene Sullivan and a team of volunteers with Laundry Love offer people a free chance to get their clothes cleaned.

“All we do is feed the coins. That is what we need funds for." Sullivan said.

Donations are running low, and without more support, Sullivan says there may not be a Laundry Love event next month.

“We have been low before. I do not think we have been quite this low, but we have been low before,” she said.

On average, Sullivan said about 40 families show up monthly and are carrying as many as six bags of clothes each — with no questions asked.

“We have some elderly people come in. It is hard for them to do their laundry. They bring it by and we can do it,” Sullivan said.

Chloe Lage, a local mom, has her own washer and dryer at home, but still comes to the laundromat every two weeks.

“We spend $35 every two weeks just at the laundromat, and that is only for my husband’s work clothes and comforters,” Lage said. “I cannot imagine bringing four people’s clothes and bedding. That would be extremely expensive.”

She believes more people should support organizations like Laundry Love.

“It could be helpful everywhere,” Lage said.

For now, Sullivan said she's holding on to faith that the money will come in so they can continue helping those in need.

“It is a little scary, but you have to be proactive,” she said. “I have faith God always provides.”

Monetary donations can be dropped off at Sister’s Coin Laundry.

Additional ways here:

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.