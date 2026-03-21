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Crash slows traffic on I-65 northbound in Robertson County

Crash slows traffic on I-65 northbound in Robertson County
TDOT
Crash slows traffic on I-65 northbound in Robertson County
Posted

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash has reduced traffic to one lane on Interstate 65 northbound in Robertson County.

The incident is located at mile marker 114, just past the State Route 25 exit for Gallatin, Cross Plains and Springfield.

We’ll provide updates as more information becomes available.

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