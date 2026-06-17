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Deceased male sparks homicide investigation in Springfield

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Smokey Barn News
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Posted

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (Smokey Barn News) — Springfield Police are investigating a possible homicide at the intersection of 21st Avenue East and Carter Street in Springfield.

Officers responded to reports of an individual lying in the roadway, and according to Robertson County EMS, the male was deceased when they arrived. While witnesses reported hearing gunshots, the city has not confirmed the cause of death, calling it a “possible gunshot wound.”

Springfield Police are continuing their investigation, and more details will be released as they become available.

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