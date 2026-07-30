Delivery truck destroyed by fire on Jones Chapel Road in Cedar Hill

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (Smokey Barn News) — A delivery truck was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening on Jones Chapel Road in Cedar Hill, leaving the vehicle a total loss, according to North Robertson Fire & Rescue.

North Robertson Fire & Rescue responded to the scene near the intersection of Jones Chapel Road and North Wilson Road. No injuries were reported, the first call coming into 911 at 5:00 p.m.

Fire Chief Chad Gregory told Smokey Barn News the truck was a total loss. According to Gregory, the driver reported that the vehicle’s transmission had been slipping for some time prior to the fire. While the exact cause has not been determined, the transmission may have been involved.

There was some conflicting information regarding the truck’s operator. A nearby resident (Thomas White) believed it was an Amazon delivery vehicle using a Budget rental truck, while fire officials identified it as a Federal Express vehicle.

It’s not yet clear whether any of the cargo was salvaged. Gregory said he did not have an opportunity to determine whether packages were removed from the vehicle before it was declared a total loss.

If you were expecting a delivery in the Cedar Hill area Friday evening and it didn’t arrive, this incident may be the reason.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.